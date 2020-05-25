Drugs, stolen bike and cheques seized during RCMP search in Castlegar

Two men were taken into police custody during the search warrant

Two people were taken into custody by Castlegar RCMP after a search warrant was executed on the 600 block of 11th Avenue on May 22.

During the warrant, police said they seized $1,200, substances believed to be fentanyl and cocaine, foreign currency and other drug trafficking related evidence.

Stolen cheques and an electric bike was also recovered, which was reported stolen by a homeowner to police on May 19. The electric bike was one of multiple items taken from the homeowner’s shed on the same day.

A 40-year-old Castlegar man now faces potential drug and property crime related charges and is set to appear in Castlegar Courts on September 23. He has since been released on bail.

The search warrant was part of an active police investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the Castlegar area.

If you have any additional information on this investigation, you’re asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

