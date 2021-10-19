A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Nobody was injured in the incident

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

EnvironmentRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau visit to Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc a chance to rectify Tofino mistake: chief
Next story
Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Small patches were burning on the fire-line as darkness fell on the hills south of Rock Creek Saturday, Oct. 16. Photo: Submitted
Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

Nelson’s Wamuna Fukada throws a punch during Fight Night 8. Photo: Tyler Harper
Cridland holds off Quigamon in main event of Nelson’s Fight Night 8

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday have released their second album, From The Headwaters. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday return with new album From The Headwaters

The two white pines with flagging hold three blue heron nests almost 50 metres above the ground in the forest near Granite Pointe golf course. The logging in the background on golf course land extends to the base of the trees. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson golf club logs in protected heron nesting site