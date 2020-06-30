Drive-in movie theatre screen blown down in Ootischenia

Three vehicles were damaged by the sign. (Glady’s Stoochnoff photo)

The old drive-in movie theatre screen at the Kootenay River Mobile Home Park in Ootischenia is no more.

The screen blew down onto the Kootenay River RV Park’s (KRP) property during a massive windstorm on June 27 at around 6:00 p.m.

“My co-worker was working in a neighbouring site at the time and she watched it fall,” said KRP spokesperson Victoria Peebles.

“She said one big gust of wind suddenly came and knocked it all down onto the ground.”

While three vehicles were damaged during the incident, Peebles said luckily no one was injured.

Katherine Chernoff, a person who sent photos of the downed sign to Castlegar News, said it could’ve damaged many mobile homes if it had fallen the opposite way.

Peebles said the the owner of the mobile home park had a safety inspection done on the sign a few years ago, which didn’t show any immediate safety concerns.

KRP staff have tried to contact the mobile home park owner to help clean up the mess.

While the downed screen has been cordoned off with tape, people are still allowed to enter the RV park to view it as long as they’re 18 or older.

The Sunset Drive-in theatre operated from 1969 to 1986 and had a capacity of about 500 cars.

Castlegar News has reached out to the owner of the Kootenay River Mobile Home Park for comment.

READ MORE: Drive-in theatre proposed for Grand Forks

Theater

