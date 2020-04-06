A photo posted to social media by Diabetes Canada on Monday, April 6, 2020, shows piles of donations and trash in front of bins. (Diabetes Canada)

Donation dump: Diabetes Canada pens open letter with bins overflowing with trash

The donation pickup stoppage resulted in the temporary layoff of over 500 staffers

With donation bins overflowing and in some cases surrounded by illegally dumped garbage, Diabetes Canada has issued an open letter to community leaders and elected officials to help raise awareness about the issue.

The association, which stopped donation pickups on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the bin situation is ”posing a serious health and safety issue.”

Many Canadians have used their extra time at home to declutter in recent weeks. However, with thrift stores closed and most bins taped off or full, there are few options available to donate items.

Diabetes Canada said it does not have the financial resources to deploy staff to clean the rubbish around its over 5,000 bins around the country.

The association said it has contacted government agencies to help remove the garbage, but efforts have been unsuccessful.

“Diabetes Canada donation bins are overflowing and some are becoming a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support our work,” the open letter said.

The donation pickup stoppage resulted in the temporary layoff of over 500 staffers, the association said.

The Canadian Press

Charity and DonationsCoronavirus

