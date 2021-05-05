Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

B.C. recorded another 572 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with no new deaths but hospitalized patients up to 481 and 161 in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said reported had 118 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 362 new cases in Fraser Health, 22 in the Island Health, 57 in the Interior Health, 13 in the Northern Health region.

No new cases were reported in Canadians who reside outside of Canada.

“There are 6,877 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a further 124,252 people who tested positive have recovered,” Henry said.

Currently, there has been a total of 132,925 cases in British Columbia and a total of 1,594 deaths from the virus.

“We have three highly effective and safe vaccines available in our province, and the more people who receive their vaccine, the faster we will get to the point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives, said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“With additional supply now available, we’re accelerating our delivery and we also need you to do your part. We all need to register to reserve our spot and book our vaccine as soon as we are eligible.”



