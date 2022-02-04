Decline continues Friday for B.C.’s COVID-19 hospital patients

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Victoria Conference Centre being used for virus testing appointments, Oct. 6, 2021. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

B.C.’s high death rate from COVID-19 continued Friday with 19 more deaths reported, as hospitalized patients continued to be stable.

There were 1,799 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Feb. 4. There are 946 COVID-positive patients in hospital, down from 985 in the past 24 hours, 139 of them in intensive care, down from 145. After 13 deaths reported Thursday, Friday’s total was five in Fraser Health, six in Vancouver Coastal, two in Northern Health and six on Vancouver Island.

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at Creekside Landing (Interior Health), Chemainus Health Care Centre and Selkirk Seniors Village (Island Health). The outbreak at Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health) has been declared over, for a total of 58 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.9% of cases and from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2 they accounted for 31.2% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Trucks heading to U.S. get through Alberta blockades

RELATED: Saskatchewan prepares to end COVID-19 restrictions

New and active cases by region for Feb. 4:

• 551 new cases in Fraser Health, 9,987 active

• 294 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 4,828 active

• 531 new cases in Interior Health, 7,976 active

• 191 new cases in Northern Health, 1,155 active

• 232 new cases in Island Health, 1,516 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus