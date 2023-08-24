(file photo)

(file photo)

Daytime flights return to Kelowna airport amid wildfire

Airspace restrictions have been in place since Aug. 18

Planes are flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport today (Aug. 24).

Wildfire-related airspace restrictions limited flights to and from the area since Aug. 18.

Some restrictions remain in place and could impact a plane’s ability to arrive or depart.

YLW continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada, and Transport Canada to increase access to airspace.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their flights at ylw.kelowna.ca before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre’s grassroots ask same of him
Next story
13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Trail council agreed to a one-term for BC Housing to relocate the downtown shelter to this Riverside Avenue property. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail council approves 1-year permit for Riverside Avenue shelter

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop

Ymir Backcountry Lodge, which operates in the mountains south of Nelson, has been ordered to cease operations by the forest ministry. Photo: Backcountryskilodge.ca
Backcountry ski lodge near Nelson ordered to close

Boundary District Hospital’s emergency room closed its doors on Saturday, Aug. 19, from midnight to 8 a.m. because there was no physician available. File photo
Doctor shortage forces Grand Forks hospital to temporarily close ER