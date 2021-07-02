Day 2: Castlegar wildfire still burning

The latest information on the Merry Creek wildfire

As morning dawns in Castlegar, smoke and burnt trees are visible from the area of the Merry Creek Wildfire.

The billows of smoke are much smaller than they were yesterday and there were no new evacuation orders overnight.

There were no updates from local government agencies overnight.

PREVIOUS: More evacuations ordered, RDCK declares state of emergency as wildfire burns in Castlegar

As of 9 a.m., the Merry Creek Wildfire has burned 15 hectares of land near Castlegar. The BC Wildfire Service considers the fire out of control. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

For Friday, the BC Wildfire Service has assigned 20 firefighters and two helicopters to the fire.

A total of 31 properties in the Regional District of Central Kootenay Area J just outside of the City of Castlegar boundaries are under an evacuation order.

The evacuation area covers residential addresses on 14th Ave., Fernwood Drive, Highway 3, Killough Road, Lucas Ave, Lucas Road, Mason Road and Merry Creek Forest Service Road.

The evacuation order for properties within the City of Castlegar was downgraded to an evacuation alert last night.

The evacuation alert covers Meadowbrook Drive, Tassone Place, Highland Drive, Castleview Care Centre, 14th Avenue north of Highway 3, Forest Road and Grosvenor Place.

Residents of Castleview Care Centre were safely evacuated yesterday and spent the night at the Castlegar Community Complex.

Highway 3 remains closed in both directions. A detour is in effect. Visit DriveBC for road closure information.

The most current City of Castelgar information can be found at castlegar.ca/wildfire.

Regional District residents can find information at rdck.ca or by calling 250.352.7701.

More updates to come …

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

READ MORE: Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfirescastlegar