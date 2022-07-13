(File)

Cyclist sustains severe injuries after being hit by erratic driver on Hwy. 3

The cyclist was transported to the Elk Valley Hospital, and then on to Calgary

A cyclist was severely injured in a collision with erratic driver on Hwy. 3 on Tuesday July 12.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, they were responding to reports of an erratic driver nearly hitting several pedestrians in the Kikkomun Provincial Park area late on Tuesday. A responding officer located the suspect vehicle on Hwy. 3, but before they could stop them the suspect collided with a male cyclist.

“The cyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie and was later transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills Hospital in Calgary,” said the RCMP in a release.

The responding officer performed first aid while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

As of Wednesday morning, the full extent of the injuries of the cyclist are not known.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the scene for impaired driving.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO-BC) has taken over the investigation, which continues.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire temporarily closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray on Monday


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
The hot potato drop hits Haida Gwaii with 21,000 lbs of spuds
Next story
B.C. experts predict COVID cases, hospital admissions will rise due to BA.5

Just Posted

NextRide, now available in the West Kootenay public transit system, is technology that enables customers to use web browsers and smart mobile devices to see the location of their bus along its route and its predicted arrival time at an identified stop. Photo: Nelson Star
NextRide now lives in West Kootenay transit system

Gas in Cranbrook is currently listed at $2.13 per litre at most stations. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
High Kootenay gas prices mainly due to competition: analyst

A Category 2 open burning prohibition has been announced by the Southeast Fire Centre. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin
Southeast Fire Centre bans Category 2 open burning fires

Jay Chalke is B.C.’s Ombudsperson. His office invites West Kootenay people who believe they have been treated unfairly by a provincial or local government to make an appointment during the week of July 18-22. Photo: Amy Romer
Treated unfairly by provincial government? B.C. Ombudsperson visiting West Kootenay