Cyclist sustains severe injuries after being hit by erratic driver on Hwy. 3

The cyclist was transported to the Elk Valley Hospital, and then on to Calgary

A cyclist was severely injured in a collision with erratic driver on Hwy. 3 on Tuesday July 12.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, they were responding to reports of an erratic driver nearly hitting several pedestrians in the Kikkomun Provincial Park area late on Tuesday. A responding officer located the suspect vehicle on Hwy. 3, but before they could stop them the suspect collided with a male cyclist.

“The cyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie and was later transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills Hospital in Calgary,” said the RCMP in a release.

The responding officer performed first aid while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

As of Wednesday morning, the full extent of the injuries of the cyclist are not known.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the scene for impaired driving.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO-BC) has taken over the investigation, which continues.

