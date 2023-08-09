Cross-border Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos now held

The fire roared across the border on July 29 to quickly threaten communities

Water tenders staging at Kilpoola Estates on August 3 for the Eagle bluff wildfire. (Chad Jensen photo)

Nearly two weeks after it crossed the border into Canada, the Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos is now classified as being held by the BC Wildfire Service.

Multiple successful controlled burns along the flanks of the fire were used to set control lines over the B.C. Day long weekend for further attacks on the fire.

The last evacuation orders for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and Town of Osoyoos were lifted on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Those 134 properties are now also the only ones currently on evacuation alert.

Telus service for customers in the Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas is still down after it was briefly restored on Aug. 7, after infrastructure was damaged by the wildfire.

The fire’s last size estimate still has it at over 7,060 hectares on the Canadian side of the border. On the south side of the border it is estimated to cover an additional 6,648 hectares.

No structures were lost north of the border, however according to press releases, several structures were lost in the United States to the fire.

The Mayor of Osoyoos Sue McKortoff praised the efforts of those fighting the wildfire for keeping the community safe.

“The fire came so close to the Dividend Ridge homes but thanks to all the tactical teams they did a phenomenal job,” she added.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff fire near Osoyoos could take months to get under control, says Regional District

The fire currently still has 140 ground crew assigned to it, along with one helicopter, five pieces of heavy equipment and seven operational field staff.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOsoyoos