Crews extinguish two fires burning within 15 kilometres of Nakusp

Another fire that was burning within four kilometres of Highway 31 has also been extinguished

A fire burning south of Burton in the Naumulten Mountain area earlier this month. Photo: Leanne Mentz

Two of three fires that were burning within 15 kilometres of Nakusp last week have been extinguished, according to data provided by the B.C. Wildfire service.

One of the fires was burning in the Raven Creek west area. It was only 0.01 hectares in size. The fire was being suppressed by three different firefighters and was extinguished last Friday.

Another 0.02 hectare fire that was burning in the Raven Creek east area was also extinguished last Friday.

Finally, a 0.1 hectare fire burning in the Raven Creek north area is still burning and is being held by fire crews.

Further north, a fire that was burning within four kilometres from Highway 31 in the Halfway Creek area was also extinguished by fire crews late last week.

In the Lardeau Range, a 25 hectare fire burning in the Wilkie Creek area remains at 25 hectares and is being suppressed by fire crews.

To the southeast, crews continue to suppress a 13.8 hectare fire burning in the Mobbs Creek area.

Another fire burning 15 kilometres east of Burton remains at 1.5 hectares in size and crews continue to suppress it.

All of of the fires mentioned above are believed to be caused from lightning and none are currently threatening any structures.

In the Slocan Valley, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation alert to more than 300 homes due to the Talbot Creek wildfire.

This story was up to date as of press time Monday.

