Creston RCMP searching for missing Mexican man

José Yanill Brancacho Olmos has not been in contact with his family

Creston RCMP say they are looking for a Mexican man whose family has reported him missing.

José Yanill Brancacho Olmos has not not been in contact with his family located in Mexico for a few days, according to an RCMP statement released Monday.

RCMP say the 47-year-old is a visitor to Canada and a seasonal worker. His family believes he was last seen near Creston.

Brancacho Olmos is described as five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with a balding or shaved head with black hair.

Anyone who has either seen Brancacho Olmos or knows his location is asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 so they can check on his wellbeing, or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

