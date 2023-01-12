Thomas Linthorne. (RCMP photo)

Creston RCMP looking for man with outstanding warrant

RCMP seeks public assistance to find Thomas Linthorne

The Creston RCMP needs the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Thomas “Tommy” Robert Linthorne, 37, has an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with probation. His previous charges include theft under $5,000, uttering death threats, and resisting an officer.

Linthorne is described as a six-foot-tall caucasian man, weighing 220 pounds, with short reddish brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen in Creston, B.C.

“The arrest of Thomas Linthorne is among the Creston Detachment’s highest current priorities,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Commander. “It is in the public’s best interest that Linthorne is brought into police custody as soon as possible. We thank the citizens of the valley for their continued support and assistance with matters such as this one.”

If you have information regarding Linthorne’s whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

