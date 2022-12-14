Creston home lost to blaze

A house on 9 Ave S burned down on Sunday

Over the weekend, a Creston home was lost to a fire of unknown origin.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Creston Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 5 p.m. and found a single-family dwelling on 9 Ave S and Birch Street engulfed in flames.

“The house was completely lost,” said Fire Chief Jared Riel. “The fire did a lot of damage on the upstairs level and destroyed the roof, which also destroyed the contents inside.”

The family had safely evacuated the home, and no injuries were reported.

A crew of 20 firefighters worked until midnight to ensure the blaze was completely extinguished. They also protected the surrounding homes and were able to minimize the damages, with only minor heat damage on the exterior siding of the adjacent buildings.

By the time fire crews were cleaning up and heading home, it was 2:30 a.m.

“It was a late night, but this is what we’re here to do,” said Riel.

Other than a garage fire in Wynndel about three weeks ago, this is the largest residential structure fire in the Creston Valley in over a year.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Police incident closes Highway 3A north of Creston

Flames and smoke could be seen from blocks away. (Photo by Cynthia Yates)

Creston Valley