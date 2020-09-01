A building has caught fire on Cranbrook St. Tuesday afternoon in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook firefighters responding to highly-visible building fire

Vancant building, adjacent restaurant engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon in Cranbrook.

Emergency services personnel are responding to a highly-visible building fire just off Cranbrook St. in Cranbrook.

Firefighters, BC Ambulance Service, and RCMP responded to the building fire on Tuesday afternoon, using two fire trucks, and water hoses for fire suppression efforts.

The vacant building, which formerly housed the local Royal Canadian Legion branch before it moved to another location, quickly burned as the roof and walls collapsed due to the intensity of the flames.

High winds pushed smoke and flames to a nearby restaurant, May Mays, which caught fire from the roof, and eventually engulfed the entire building.

Traffic is currently blocked on Cranbrook St. and on Kootenay St. on the backside of the properties as firefighters continue to respond to the blaze.

