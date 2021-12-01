COVID vaccine clinic coming up in Nakusp

There are dates for everyone 12 and over as well as separate days for kids age 5-11

As of April 22, 1,693 people had received a first dose and 138 for the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at the arena in Nakusp. (Photo by JD Mah)

Interior Health is hosting vaccine clinics at the Nakusp Arena Dec. 17 and 18, for people aged 12 and up.

Although vaccines are available at the Arrow Lakes Hospital on Wednesdays without an appointment for first and second doses for ages 12 and up, the clinic at the area will be from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments at both locations are required for third doses.

Interior Health is also hosting vaccine clinics for children age 5-11, on Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29, registration is required.

To register for a vaccine go to gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

According to the BCCDC 79 per cent of people in the Arrow Lakes Local Health Area have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent a second dose and eight per cent a third dose as of Nov. 30.

Oct. 31-Nov. 20 saw 11 cases of COVID-19 in the Arrow Lakes Local Health Area.

At the moment those eligible for third doses include: seniors 70 years and older, Indigenous people 18 and older, people receiving care and health care workers who got their second dose before March 15 and those who got AstraZeneca. Everyone will be eligible in January 2022.

