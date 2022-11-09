Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan

Interior Health has declared the outbreaks in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna

Multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility of long-term care at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 8.

In Summerland, the entire long term care facility of Dr. Andrew Pavillion has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak since Oct. 31.

At the Penticton Regional Hospital David E. Kampe tower level 6 and the rehab unit are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. The David E. Kampe tower declared the outbreak on Nov. 8, while the rehab unit declared an outbreak on Nov. 2.

There are no other outbreaks within the Interior Health region at this time.

READ MORE: Every Saturday, in snow, -20 C, count on Pat Wand working the bottle drive at Penticton IGA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCOVID-19KelownaPentictonSeniorsSummer

Previous story
Canada ‘has become the place that can’t get anything done,’ Pierre Poilievre tells B.C. crowd
Next story
Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding

Just Posted

Biologist Rosie Wijenberg at a grove of eight western red cedars in the Russell Creek area of the West Kootenay. These trees are temporarily protected from logging because they are in an old growth deferral area. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Finding the Kootenays’ biggest trees: Biologist mapping the region’s forest giants

No one was injured in a helicopter crash in the Selkirk Mountains northeast of New Denver in March. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
Investigation report describes West Kootenay helicopter crash

Ron Bendle posted this image of his face in a Facebook post on Nov. 7, and alleged he was assaulted by a Nelson police officer. Photo: Facebook
UPDATED: Nelson man posts video of bruised face, alleges assault by police officer

Dr. Paul Raju and Nurse Emily LaRochelle helped acquire supplies at the Trail hospital to send to Lady Ridgeway Hospital for children in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photos: Submitted
Kootenay medical staff send aid to children’s hospital in Sri Lanka