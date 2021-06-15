COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

Three people tested positive for the virus — two patients and one staff — one of whom died

Kelowna General Hospital’s fourth COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over.

Two patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus in unit 3E at the hospital, one of whom died.

“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “The best thing we can do to protect ourselves and our community against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. If you haven’t received your first dose yet, I encourage you to visit one of our clinics today.”

The hospital has had four outbreaks since February. In total, there were 21 cases — 14 patients and nine staff — and five deaths.

Kelowna is home to Interior Health’s only ongoing outbreak. Spring Valley long-term care has had 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff/other, with 11 deaths connected to the outbreak.

For more information on how to register and schedule your COVID-19 vaccination, visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

