COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna is now over.

Interior Health (IH) declared the outbreak over on Tuesday (May 4). An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

There were 29 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Cottonwoods: 26 residents and three staff. Two residents died due to their illness.

“Since there have been no new cases for two incubation periods, I am happy we can declare the outbreak over and lift the outbreak restrictions at Cottonwoods,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “The most important step we can all take is to get vaccinated – this protects all of us and I encourage everyone to register today so that you can be immunized as soon as possible.”

