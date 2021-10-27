COVID-19 cases continue to decline across West Kootenay

The region saw 29 new cases from Oct. 17 to 23

This map from the B.C Centre for Disease Control shows new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 17 to 23.

New COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline across the West Kootenay.

Across the region there was a total of 29 new cases from Oct. 17 to 23 according to the the latest data released from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. From Oct. 10 to 16 there were 53 new cases across the West Kootenay and from Oct. 3 to 9 there were 107.

With 10 new COVID-19 cases, Nelson had the highest count in the West Kootenay for the week of Oct. 17 to 23 followed by Grand Forks with six, Trail with five, Castlegar with three, Creston with four and Arrow Lakes with one. The Kootenay Lake health service area didn’t have any new cases for that period.

Interior Health has not reported any new school-based exposures in the West Kootenay over the last week.

