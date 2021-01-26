Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Victoria police are searching for two federal offenders – one serving time for manslaughter – who failed to return to their community residential facilities Tuesday morning, and are thought to be at large in the region together.

Jonathon Muzychka, 43, is serving a roughly 17 years for manslaughter, theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, escape of lawful custody, break and enter and robbery. He is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’1” with a medium build. He has short, dark brown hair and recently had a dark brown stubble-length beard.

Dean Reber, 60, is serving a roughly four-year sentence for multiple robbery convictions. He is described as a Caucasian man, standing 5’7”, with a heavy build. He has short salt-and-pepper hair and recently had a stubble-length beard.

Both men failed to return to their community residential facilities on Tuesday morning and are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. It is possible that they are moving around together.

Police say Muzychka may have been in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue since leaving his facility. Reber may have been in the area near the Johnson Street Bridge and the waterfront.

Anyone who spots either man is asked to call 911 immediately.

