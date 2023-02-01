(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Competition Bureau to investigate industry claims of sustainable forestry management

Environmental group says such claims constitute false advertising

The federal Competition Bureau has started an inquiry into whether industry claims that vast stretches of Canadian forest are sustainably managed constitute false advertising.

The inquiry comes in response to a complaint filed by the environmental law group Ecojustice, acting on behalf of eight environmental groups.

Those groups allege that the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, which claims to set rigorous standards for industry, doesn’t do what companies claim it does.

The groups say the initiative still allows clear-cutting, spraying of toxic chemicals and logging in habitat for threatened species.

They add the initiative also fails to confirm best practices are being followed on the ground.

A spokesman for the initiative says the charges are based on misinformation and that inspections are conducted regularly.

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative is the largest environmental certification system in Canada, covering 140 million hectares of forest in Canada and the U.S.

forestry

Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Next story
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year

Just Posted

A vase of flowers on top of a coffin at an event marking International Overdose Awareness Day in Nelson in 2021. Eleven people died of toxic drug poisoning in the Nelson area in 2022, the most since the health crisis was declared in 2016. Photo: Tyler Harper
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Latest Columbia River Treaty modernization talks conclude

Nelson-Creston provincial Green Party candidate Nicole Charlwood (left) with party leader Sonia Furstenau at a party event at the Taghum Hall on Jan. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Green Party leader launches Nelson-Creston candidate at local event

With more than $3.7 million in government and private sector funding actioned in the fiscal year ending March 2021, Selkirk College’s arm for research and innovation sits 29th in the latest rankings of Canada’s top research colleges. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay’s Selkirk College recognized nationally for research and innovation