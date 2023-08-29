Northern pike taken from Columbia River near Robson. Trail Times file photo

Columbia River invasive species fishout taking place Aug. 26 – Sept. 4

Walleye and northern pike beware — derby taking place from Castlegar to US border

Walleye and northern pike beware — Castlegar is hosting an invasive species fishout Aug. 26 – Sept. 4.

The goal is to catch as may of the invasive fish on the Columbia River system as possible. Both species are considered to be detrimental to the native species of trout, Kokanee, and others.

The event is hosted in conjunction with Fishing BC and the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

There are $4,800 worth of prizes, including $1000 for the longest walleye.

The upstream boundaries are the Hugh Keenleyside Dam on the Columbia stem and the Highway 3A bridge on the Kootenay River stem. The downstream boundary is the downstream side of the Waneta Dam on the Pend Oreille River stem and the Canada/US border on the Columbia stem.

The event will be administrated via the MyCatch mobile app, which was developed as a citizen-science tool to help fisheries researchers.

Anglers must abide by provincial fishing regulations.

For more info about the derby and to register visit anglersatlas.com/event/700/2023-castlegar-invasive-fish-out-2023.

READ MORE: Coroner’s inquest into fatal Castlegar police shooting begins


Columbia River

