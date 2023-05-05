Columbia Basin Trust hosts open house in Nakusp

The Columbia Basin Trust hosted an Open House and Community Conversation in Nakusp on May 3.
Residents were invited to use a video booth to make a short video that would be played for the trust in determining grants, to fill out a questionnaire to let them know where funds should go, and were entered to win a $500 door prize.
Representatives from various local businesses and organizations attended to have their say as to why they should be awarded grants.
