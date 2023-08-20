Colder morning keeps West Kelowna’s McDougall Creek wildfire activity low

The blaze remains at an estimated 11,000 hectares in size

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, standing at 11,000 hectares. (Jason Pettyjohn/Facebook)

BC Wildfire Services, local fire departments, and additional crews are continuing to battle the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, fire activity is being caregorized as a rank 2 and 3, meaning the blaze is moving at a low to moderate pace.

Throughout the night and into the morning, crews worked on structure protection, attacking the blaze where it could go down towards home. This will remain the same through out the day on Sunday as they also work on high priority areas.

Because of the complexity of the fire, crews are highly mobile and ready to reposition based on increased fire activity.

BC Wildfire Services will determine throughout the day where the best place is for heavy machinery to help fight the fire.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the wildfire was very difficult to see throughout West Kelowna because of the heavy smoke that blanketed the city.

Sunday is a colder morning in the area as it is 10 degrees with minimal wind but an air quality advisory remains in affect because of the heavy smoke.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now part of the Grouse Complex, which consists of all three wildfires – McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same as of Sunday morning. The evacuation map can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Services website.

The fire remains at an estimated 11,000 hectares and is out on control. It is one of 14 wildfires of note.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update.

BC Wildfire Services and Transport Canada would like to remind the public that using drones in the area of a wildfire is illegal.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

READ MORE: RCMP from around B.C. mobilize in Okanagan amid wildfires

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelowna