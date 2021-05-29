CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says Canadian National Railway has entered a guilty plea in a Prince Rupert court for failing to obtain the needed authorization to apply pesticide along its tracks.

The service says in a statement that the rail company was fined $100,000 by the court.

It says in August 2017, a CN contractor sprayed pesticide along 150 kilometres of track between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

A joint investigation was started when officers with Environment and Climate Change Canada noticed a spray truck on the tracks discharging a mist from spray booms off the vehicle.

The service says CN Rail is mandated to comply with B.C.’s Integrated Pesticide Management Act, which requires consultation with First Nations and the public before use.

