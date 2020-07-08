Claire Paradis joins Nakusp Public Library as new library director

Paradis said main goal is getting library back open to the public

Claire Paradis is the new library director for the Nakusp Public Library. Photo: Google Maps

Claire Paradis has joined the Nakusp Public Library as its new library director, joining at a time when the institution has been forced to temporarily close due to the global pandemic.

“My experience with with the job so far is coming in around the COVID-19 crisis. It’s definitely been a little unique,” said Paradis. “My goal over the short term is to get the library open and up and running so that people can come into the facility once again.”

Checking in books, completing reports and responding to customer inquiries are other things Paradis anticipates to do more of at the library.

While the library has been temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 crisis, it has continued to offer takeout service for people to pick up and drop off books during certain days of the week.

Paradis said the library is the perfect next step in her career, which has consistently revolved around language.

“I’ve always been a reader and writer, and always been curious and interested in learning generally,” said Paradis. “And I enjoy being involved with the community, hearing and seeing what people need and want and helping people, so the library is kind of a perfect fit.”

Paradis also served on the library board for two years and has lived in Nakusp for over a decade. She has previously worked as a freelance writer for the Arrow Lakes News and as an English instructor for new Canadians and others through the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

Arrow Lakes News will have more information on the reopening plans at the library when it becomes available.

READ MORE: After 20 years, Susan Rogers takes top job at Nakusp Library

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.