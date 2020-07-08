Claire Paradis is the new library director for the Nakusp Public Library. Photo: Google Maps

Claire Paradis joins Nakusp Public Library as new library director

Paradis said main goal is getting library back open to the public

Claire Paradis has joined the Nakusp Public Library as its new library director, joining at a time when the institution has been forced to temporarily close due to the global pandemic.

“My experience with with the job so far is coming in around the COVID-19 crisis. It’s definitely been a little unique,” said Paradis. “My goal over the short term is to get the library open and up and running so that people can come into the facility once again.”

Checking in books, completing reports and responding to customer inquiries are other things Paradis anticipates to do more of at the library.

While the library has been temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 crisis, it has continued to offer takeout service for people to pick up and drop off books during certain days of the week.

Paradis said the library is the perfect next step in her career, which has consistently revolved around language.

“I’ve always been a reader and writer, and always been curious and interested in learning generally,” said Paradis. “And I enjoy being involved with the community, hearing and seeing what people need and want and helping people, so the library is kind of a perfect fit.”

Paradis also served on the library board for two years and has lived in Nakusp for over a decade. She has previously worked as a freelance writer for the Arrow Lakes News and as an English instructor for new Canadians and others through the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

Arrow Lakes News will have more information on the reopening plans at the library when it becomes available.

READ MORE: After 20 years, Susan Rogers takes top job at Nakusp Library

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap
Next story
Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Claire Paradis joins Nakusp Public Library as new library director

Paradis said main goal is getting library back open to the public

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Total West Kootenay rainfall 23% below average in June

It definitely felt like more

Traffic finally eases along Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists were stuck for up to six hours in ferry lineups over the weekend

Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists have been waiting around three hours to get on ferries

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Most Read