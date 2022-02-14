Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

The Christina Lake slide on Highway 3 will likely bottle-neck traffic until Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, according to the highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB).
Operations manager Greg McNeil said the northbound lane will remain open to single-land alternating traffic on either side of East Lake Drive. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays during peak hours, he said.
YRB crews made significant headway after the slide covered a 20-metre section of road early last Wednesday, Feb. 9, but were set back by a second, smaller slide Wednesday night, McNeil said.
Specially trained “rock scalers” from Vancouver had to clear loose rock above the slide over the Feb. 11-13 weekend. It fell to them to climb onto the giant boulder, which they split by hand. Site conditions didn’t allow for jack hammering, McNeil continued.
Another big slide is unlikely, according to a preliminary analysis by a geotechnical engineer who surveyed the slide last Wednesday.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.