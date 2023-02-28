(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

The child is 12 years old

A child was hospitalized after being hit by a BC Transit bus at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Kelowna’s Mission, just off Gordon Drive.

The RCMP has confirmed that the child is 12 years old.

BC Transit has said that they are aware of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the intersection of Steele Road and Arbor View Drive.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian and driver involved in the incident,” said BC Transit.

The Transit service is supporting are supporting the police in the investigation and asks that witnesses to the incident contact the RCMP.

“Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit is also undertaking an internal investigation.”

READ MORE: Explosive that closed Highway 97 was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: Kelowna RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises
Next story
Long-awaited renters’ rebate among credits promised in B.C.’s 2023 budget

Just Posted

Image of a BB gun. Photo: Lamna The Shark/Unsplash
Victim shot again with a BB gun in downtown Trail

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Shawn Hook is seen here performing in 2018. File photo
Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he has throat cancer

Mosquito control is going to cost more for Meadow Creek residents. Photo: Ned Rozell
RDCK board roundup: Local Conservation Fund projects approved, mosquito control costs going up