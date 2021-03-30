A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

A child who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at a Victoria hotel pool last week has died, Victoria police have confirmed.

On March 24, emergency crews were called to Hotel Zed, in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, for an incident at the hotel’s pool involving a child. The child was quickly transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement released on March 25, the Victoria Police Department said that while the investigation was ongoing, officers do not believe “a criminal act was involved in this tragic incident.”

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the incident, but said it is unable to disclose any details at this time.

READ ALSO: Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes file on toddler found dead in Hotel Zed

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DeathVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
True champions: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital pharmacy team
Next story
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world U.S. study

Just Posted

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small
Selkirk College discontinues men’s hockey

Selkirk Saints hockey team permanently dismantled

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Shambhala Music Festival postponed to 2022

Tickets for the West Kootenay event can be redeemed in future years

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

KBRH pharmacy team L-R: Carrie St.Onge, Gabrielle Deneault, Shelby Jorgensen, Amanda Cupello, Sheri Ford, Victor Ponte, Michael Conci, Alana Minty, Karly Lenardon, Margaret Horechka and Pam Caron. Photo: Submitted
True champions: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital pharmacy team

The expanded KBRH pharmacy is slated for completion in 2023.

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Most Read