Dashcam video captured the assault of an Uber driver in Abbotsford on April 18. (Screengrab from video)

Dashcam video captured the assault of an Uber driver in Abbotsford on April 18. (Screengrab from video)

Charges laid in random assault of Uber driver in Abbotsford

Prolific offender charged after attack inside vehicle on April 18

A man with an extensive criminal record across the Lower Mainland has been charged in relation to the assault of an Uber driver in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police responded to the incident on Tuesday, April 18 in the 2300 block of McCallum Road at about 6:45 a.m. The suspect had run away, and extensive patrols by officers in the area failed to locate him.

Walker said the victim was injured and “extremely shaken.”

The driver, Aman Sood, captured the incident on his dashcam, and it was posted on social media. The footage shows his passenger in the back seat suddenly punching Singh in the head.

RELATED: Man arrested after Uber driver assaulted by passenger in Burnaby

Walker said the police investigation led to the suspect being identified as William Tickle, 38, of Abbotsford. He was located and arrested on Thursday (April 27) at 7 p.m. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats and currently remains in police custody.

According to the provincial court database, Tickle has prior convictions for offences that include sexual interference, assault, assault with a weapon, possession of an unauthorized firearm, mischief, obstruction, resisting a peace officer, flight from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, impaired driving, theft, driving while suspended, causing a disturbance, dangerous driving, failing to stop at an accident, vehicle theft, break-and-enter, robbery and breaching his bail and probation conditions.

The offences date back to 2004 and occurred in Abbotsford, Mackenzie, Mission, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Chilliwack, Burnaby, Delta, New Westminster, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

Tickle still has charges before the courts for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified in Langley on April 27, 2022. His trial on those charges is slated to start on Aug. 10.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Streaming giants required to contribute to Canadian content as Bill C-11 passes
Next story
Update: Pilot unharmed when ultralight clips fence next to Canoe field

Just Posted

Starbelly Jam Music Festival will return in July. The East Shore event hasn’t been held since 2019. Photo: Louis Bockner/Starbelly Jam
After 4-year hiatus, Starbelly Jam Music Festival returns in July

Work on the arena floor at the Castlegar Community Complex is progressing on budget. Photo: RDCK
Castlegar arena floor repairs progressing on schedule

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks at the podium, flanked by South Shore—St. Margarets MP Rick Perkins and Foothills MP John Barlow during an announcement in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 27. Trevor Crawley photo.
Conservatives oppose potential Teck Resources takeover by Glencore

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint