Charges laid in attack on Grand Forks public safety officer

An attack on a Grand Forks city employee had led to charges against a Grand Forks man.

Grand Forks RCMP said that officers received a 911 call from a community safety officer at around 5:36 p.m. on Sunday, alleging that a man had just tried to attack him with a knife at Gyro Park. The man allegedly smashed out the windows of a city services truck, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages.

Officers were quick to arrive on scene and found the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Forty-one-year-old Andre Robert Conn has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of mischief to property.

Conn is being held at the Grand Forks Detachment and has been remanded until his next court appearance on Oct. 4.

“We are very relieved that no one was hurt in this attack and credit the community safety officer for his swift actions in keeping himself from being injured or worse,” stated Detachment Commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “While attacks like this are not common, they are a reminder of the dangers that people who work in the public can face.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has not yet been spoken to by police, please call the detachment at 250-442-8288.

