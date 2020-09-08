Alex Neve, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada, holds up some of the 31,000 letters as they call on Saudi Arabia to free Raif Badawi as protesters take part in a rally outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Ottawa on Monday, November 2, 2015. A prominent human rights organization says Canada is failing to bring suspected war criminals to justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Changes needed to help Canada prosecute war criminals, Amnesty International says

The $15.6-million budget for the war-crimes program has remained static over the years,

A prominent human-rights organization says Canada is failing to bring suspected war criminals to justice.

In a newly released report, Amnesty International Canada depicts the federal Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program as underfunded and underused.

Twenty years ago, Canada enshrined in federal law universal jurisdiction for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, meaning these offences are considered criminal acts in Canada even when they are committed abroad.

But only two people, both linked to the Rwanda genocide of 1994, have been prosecuted under the legislation.

Amnesty points to the case of Bill Horace, a former Liberian warlord, as evidence of Canada’s poor record in the years since.

It notes that Horace, who was shot to death in June in London, Ont., had been widely accused of committing mass murder, rape and torture in Liberia during the 1990s.

“Despite a mountain of evidence against him, Canadian officials never charged Horace, allowing him to live freely in this country since he first arrived in 2002,” Amnesty Canada said in releasing the report today.

More often than not, Canada washes its hands of its responsibility, failing to take any action to prosecute alleged war criminals or opting to deport them without any guarantees they will be investigated for their misdeeds, said Alex Neve, secretary-general of Amnesty Canada.

The $15.6-million budget for the war-crimes program has remained static over the years, but the costs of conducting investigations “have risen significantly,” the report says.

It urges the Canadian government to boost the resources of the federal program, improve the protection of victims and witnesses, and remove various legal and political obstacles to prosecution.

The report was co-ordinated by Sebastien Jodoin, Canada Research Chair in Human Rights and the Environment at McGill University, and developed with the input of lawyers, legal scholars, and law students.

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press

Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users
Next story
Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea to Sky

Just Posted

Human-caused fire starts near Castlegar, Talbott Creek fire grows to 539 hectares

The fire near Castlegar was discovered on Sept. 7

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

Up to 138 firefighters now battling Talbott Creek Fire

People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

B.C. planning up to 15 First Nations justice centres across the province

Such centres have already opened in Merritt, Prince George and Prince Rupert

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Most Read