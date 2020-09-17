Central Mountain Air will now be offering flights out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Central Mountain Air to offer flights out of Castlegar

The company will be offering Castlegar to Vancouver flights October 1.

Central Mountain Air has announced it will begin offering flights out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar starting October 1.

Flights will run daily to and from Vancouver.

Flights will depart Vancouver at noon and arrive in Castlegar at 1:15 p.m. They will depart Castlegar at 1:45 p.m. and arrive in Vancouver at 3 p.m.

In Vancouver, flights will arrive and depart from the South Terminal and free taxi vouchers will be available to the main terminal at Vancouver International Airport.

Air Canada however, has informed City of Castlegar officials that they will not be resuming flights out of Castlegar before 2021.

“We know our airport is important to the region and we’ve been working tirelessly to bring passenger service back to customers looking for travel options at the West Kootenay Regional Airport,” says Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone.

“Safety will be our top priority and we’re implementing new COVID-19 health and safety measures in the terminal and on-flights to ensure the public can feel confident when traveling.”

“Central Mountain Air would like to thank the City of Castlegar for their support in bringing air service to the region,” said Bob Cummings, CEO of Central Mountain Air.

“We are committed to enabling economic recovery in the region and safely connecting Castlegar and the surrounding community with relatives and friends. We look forward to seeing you on board.”

Flights are available to book immediately through a travel agent or flycma.com.

Central Mountain Air is a western Canadian privately owned and operated company offering flights throughout B.C. and Alberta.

They operate a fleet of Beech 1900Ds, Dornier 328s and Dash 8 aircraft and employ a variety of staff including pilots, flight attendants, flight dispatchers, maintenance engineers, crew schedulers, technical, administrative, and ground support. The company is headquartered in Smithers, B.C.

Air Travel

