CBT funds to address technology gaps for Nakusp non-profits

Seven Nakusp non-profits have received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for technology-related initiatives.
Of the $1 million granted to 178 organizations, Nakusp applications received around $24,000.
“Non-profits play an important role in community development, but we’ve heard that a lack of technological infrastructure can create barriers to delivering vital services to residents,” said Michelle d’Entremont, delivery of benefits manager with the Trust. “We’re pleased to help so many groups close technology gaps and improve operations and service delivery in their communities.”
The Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association received the largest amount at $5,200
Other organizations that received funds include:
- Arrow Lakes Historical Society
- Nakusp and Area Bike Society
- Nakusp and District Museum Society
- Nakusp Ski Club Association
- The Nakusp Child Care Society
- Old Fire Hall Collective Society
