CBEEN’s Outdoor Learning Store expands nationwide

The Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) has expanded their Non-profit Outdoor Learning Store nationwide.

This non-profit social enterprise, which aims to provide educators access to high-quality outdoor and environmental learning resources, was first piloted in June, 2020 and expanded province-wide in September.

It will also serve to bring financial support and resources to non-profit outdoor and environmental learning programs.

“With society recognizing more and more that outdoor and environmental learning is essential to supporting our health, including the health of our planet, we are very grateful to be able to offer this at this time,” said CBEEN executive director Duncan Whittick.

CBEEN has partnered with 20 other outdoor learning non-profit organizations from across Canada in order to support the success of this nation-wide roll-out of resources and equipment offerings. They plan to offer a series of free virtual workshops this spring with some other notable names in the field of outdoor education.

To learn more, visit www.outdoorlearningstore.ca



