The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

CBC resumes activity on some of its Twitter accounts after hitting pause over labels

Broadcaster says it does not meet Twitter’s definition of ‘government-funded media’

The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform.

CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon says in a blog post that it is resuming activity on a handful of umbrella accounts but will “significantly reduce” its overall Twitter footprint.

In April, Twitter CEO Elon Musk applied tags to accounts belonging to the CBC and other outlets, including the BBC and National Public Radio, labelling them as “government-funded media.”

The tags had their wording changed multiple times without warning or explanation, before ultimately disappearing.

The CBC has said it does not meet Twitter’s definition of “government-funded media” and that its editorial independence is enshrined in the Broadcasting Act.

Fenlon says the CBC will continue to assess Twitter against its social media strategy.

READ MORE: Twitter adds ‘Government-funded Media’ tag to CBC account

Media industrysocial media

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian
Next story
Fire danger continues to be ‘extreme’ in most parts of province: Alberta government

Just Posted

Retallack native and Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the WKL World Muay Thai title and the IKKC World championship belt at the Mega Show Muay Thai Event in Los Angeles April 22. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay Muay Thai fighter wins by KO at Mega Show in L.A.

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is under construction at a temporary dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Highways
Kootenay Lake ferry completion pushed back to late 2024, service begins 2025

Creston RCMP is looking for Chad Meszarosi, a man wanted for 32 charges. Photo: Creston RCMP
West Kootenay man wanted on 32 charges; do not approach call 9-1-1

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Pop-up banner image