RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)

Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City

Police advise not trying to stop thieves, but calling 9-1-1 instead

A Langley man got into a scuffle with a thief trying to swipe his catalytic converter on Sunday afternoon, RCMP say.

At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, a resident in Langley City, near 199th Street and 56th Avenue, interrupted a suspected thief who was apparently trying to remove a part from the victim’s vehicle.

According to a police report on the incident, the suspect allegedly attacked the car owner, and there was a brief fight.

The suspect got away in a vehicle described as a grey Infiniti, which had a broken driver’s side window and tail light, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The damage to the car may have been caused during the fight, according to a post on social media.

The man who identified himself as the victim posted on Facebook, saying he had given the suspect some “lumps” before he got away.

Langley Mounties were called to the scene, and Largy said that fortunately the victim’s injuries were not serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation, and RCMP are doing a video canvas of the area.

Anyone who has seen the damaged grey or silver Infiniti is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Largy noted that if anyone sees someone stealing from their vehicle, including a catalytic converter theft, they should call 9-1-1 first and not attempt to stop the thief themselves.

“We would never recommend somebody to interrupt some kind of theft, especially when they have a tool,” she said.

It’s far too easy to get hurt in that situation, Largy said.

Catalytic converter thefts have become a common occurrence around the Lower Mainland, as the parts contain valuable metals. It can be a major nuisance for drivers and ICBC, as repairs can cost thousands of dollars.

