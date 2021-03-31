Castlegar woman facing impaired driving charges after collision near Nelson

Police say the white Dodge Ram in this picture collided with the black Cadillac Escalade on March 29 just north of Nelson. Photo: Submitted

Police say a Castlegar woman could be charged with impaired driving after she was involved in a collision that shut down Highway 3A north of Nelson on Monday morning.

The accident just after 9:45 a.m. occurred when a northbound white Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with a southbound black Cadillac Escalade, according to a statement released by RCMP.

A Nelson man in his 70s who was driving the Cadillac received non-life threatening injuries. His dog, who was also in the vehicle, later died.

The 22-year-old Castlegar woman in the Dodge was also treated at the scene. Police say they discovered signs of drug impairment, and that the woman now faces charges pending further investigation.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to call Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



