Castlegar woman dies of injuries after fall from Trail Esplanade

A Castlegar woman died after a fall from the Esplanade in downtown Trail near the Victoria St. Bridge. Photo: Trail Times

A Castlegar woman has died in Trail after a fall from the Esplanade onto the rocky shore of the Columbia River.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) first responders attended the scene of the fatally injured 44-year-old woman on Saturday, March 4 at about 1 p.m., and made a difficult extraction using high rope rescue equipment.

According to Trail and District RCMP, an Emergency Health Services ambulance transported the woman to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

A friend of the woman’s family contacted the Trail Times following the accident, saying the family did not want their names released, but wished to share their perspective.

“This patient was a mother, a daughter, a sister and an aunt, who was loved and had a family who fought for her,” wrote the friend. “But due to poor quality Mental Health Care in BC she has gone home and is walking free from all her pain, she is so dearly missed and our lives won’t be the same.”

Trail RCMP said that a witness told police officers that they had seen the woman fall from the bridge railing to the ground below and was lying on the river bank near the Victoria Street Bridge.

“Trail RCMP would like to thank everyone who made a valiant effort to save the life of the 44-year-old Castlegar woman,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “It is a sad and tragic incident for all involved. Our hearts go out to her friends and family in their time of grieving.”

The incident has been referred to the BC Coroner Service.

“I would like the public to know that nobody has to suffer alone, and there is help available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in your time of need,” Wicentowich added.

Trail Victim Services is available for anyone who needs assistance with this incident and can be contacted directly at 250-368-2184.

For more information go to Suicide and Self Harm – Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca).

