Castlegar rally organizer fined under provincial health order

The organizer of the Kootenay Freedom Rally, held in Castlegar on Dec. 21, has been issued a ticket for violating provincial health orders.

According to the RCMP, a 58-year-old Winlaw woman was issued a $2,300 violation ticket after the event.

The event began at Millennium Park where about 80 people gathered to hear speakers, sing and view displays. It later moved to the city’s main street, Columbia Avenue, where protesters lined the street holding signs.

The messaging at the event was primarily focused on disapproval of COVID-19 regulations and laws.

“For the most part, people who participated were calm, but they were in contravention of COVID-19 Related Measures Act,” explained an RCMP media release.

“As a result of the current Provincial Health Order, individuals who choose to organize or attend this type gathering are in contravention of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and can face fines between $230 and $2,300.”

Participants at the event were not wearing masks or making efforts to physically distance from each other.

Signs on display featured statements such as: “Fake virus,” “WHO benefits from COVID,” “Fake news,” “Plandemic,” My body my choice” and “Human rights are bigger than any pandemic.”

