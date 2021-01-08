Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.

Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO Chris Barlow and council on Jan. 7.

Tassone has recently come under scrutiny for a decision to travel to Mount Baldy over the holidays.

In the letter he states: “As humbled and honoured as I have felt to be a leader in this community, it has equally been difficult. When I embarked on my political journey, perhaps I was naive in thinking it wouldn’t affect me and my family in the ways it has … “

“It is with heavy heart that I choose to move on because I have come to understand that the work this community needs to do to create systemic and lasting change is far greater than my body and my mind can do.”

In his letter, Tassone also says, “It goes without saying that I have been a target of harmful bullying behavious along with outright disrespect within the systems I have operated in upon my arrival as councilman over six years ago.”

However, he does not name anyone specifically.

The City of Castlegar released a statement Friday afternoon stating that council and staff are processing this news and are committed to ensuring the services residents expect from the city are not disrupted and restoring the city’s full council complement.

With the Mayor’s resignation, council will appoint a Chief Election Officer. As per the Local Government Act, a by-election will be held within 80 days of the appointment of the Chief Election Officer. Updates will be posted to the City’s website, castlegar.ca, and in local media.

“On behalf of everyone in Castlegar, I want to thank Bruno for his leadership and dedication to his roles of mayor, councillor and city employee,” says Chief Administrative Officer, Chris Barlow. “His commitment to our community spans decades and positively impacted the city.”

More to come …

PREVIOUS: Castlegar mayor stands behind decision to travel out of area

https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/23862776/210114-CAN-mayor-resigns-letter_1.jpg