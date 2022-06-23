Castlegar man sentenced to 3.5 years for drug trafficking

A 55-year-old Castlegar man who was convicted of drug trafficking will be spending three and a half years in prison.

Bradley Morehouse was first charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms-related charges after a raid at two Castlegar homes in October 2018 turned up fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis and other synthetic drugs. Firearms, ammunition and $50,000 in cash were also seized from the residences, according to an RCMP statement given at the time of the raid.

PREVIOUS: Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

While those charges were making their way through the courts, an October 2019 raid of a home Morehouse was associated with in the 700 block of 10th Ave. in Castlegar resulted in the seizure of fentanyl pills, cocaine and drug packaging paraphernalia along with over $5,900.

Morehouse was then charged with two new counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, and one count of breach of undertaking related to the second raid.

On June 21, 2022, Morehouse was told he would serve another 33 months and 15 days in prison on top the eight months and 15 days he has already been behind bars.

He is also prohibited from owning firearms for 10 years.



