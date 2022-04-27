Castlegar man in custody after alleged gas station robbery, flight from police

RCMP say the suspect, a Castlegar man, ran out of gas near Champion Lakes

Running out of gas in a stolen car outside of Fruitvale led to the arrest of an alleged robber who is now facing several criminal charges after police gave chase.

This alleged crime spree began Thursday night just after 9 p.m. when a Salmo RCMP officer responded to a call about a robbery at the Centex Gas Station, in the 5000-block of Highway 3B, near Salmo.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as a 35-year old man from Castlegar, was accused of stealing items from the store while threatening to assault employees.

Before the Salmo RCMP arrived, police say the man fled the gas station in a stolen vehicle headed toward the Trail area.

Trail RCMP, however, became involved in the call and did track down the alleged robber and the stolen vehicle nearer to Fruitvale.

The suspect again fled back toward Salmo, but police report that he ran out of gas on the highway near Champion Lakes Road, in the outskirts of Fruitvale.

Officers actively searched the rural area, found the stranded man, and arrested him without further incident.

The suspect was held in custody pending his first appearance in court via video this week.

With the three RCMP detachments teaming up to catch the alleged robber — Trail and Greater District, Salmo, and Castlegar — the man is facing seven criminal charges.

Trail and Salmo RCMP are recommending a charge for robbery, flight from police, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, possession of ammunition, and excessive speed/flight from police.

