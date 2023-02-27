Seven flights were cancelled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January. Photo: Betsy Kline

Seven flights were cancelled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January. Photo: Betsy Kline

Castlegar flights 74% reliable in January

Seven flights were cancelled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January

Eight of the 31 flights scheduled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January were cancelled, bringing the reliability rate to 74 per cent for the month.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych reported the statistics to Castlegar City Council on Feb. 21.

Seven of the cancellations were weather related and one was due to a mechanical issue.

Habrych said that February’s statistics are looking better than January.

Infrastructure improvements are coming to the airport this year. In January, the airport was awarded a $2.25 million Transport Canada grant to expand the taxiway and apron.

In addition, an expansion to the airport’s waiting area is expected to begin in the next few months.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air CanadaAirportcastlegar

Previous story
Contaminated waste shipments from Ohio derailment to resume
Next story
‘An absurdity’: Experts slam WHO excusal of sex misconduct

Just Posted

Seven flights were cancelled at the West Kootenay Regional Airport in January. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar flights 74% reliable in January

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Kootenay Lake is seen here from Pilot Bay. A society is searching the lake for sources of geothermal energy. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Search for geothermal sources in Kootenay Lake area continues

Castlegar mayor Maria McFaddin. Photo: Betsy Kline
Anti-vaccine mandate nurses group using Castlegar mayor’s statements to promote cause