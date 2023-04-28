Work on the arena floor at the Castlegar Community Complex is progressing on budget. Photo: RDCK

Castlegar arena floor repairs progressing on schedule

Arena is scheduled to reopen in October

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says that work on the arena floor at the Castlegar Community Complex is progressing on schedule and on budget.

The $1.65-million project is being done to address recurring brine leaks. When the floor was installed in 1976, it was expected to have a 35-to-40-year life span. That expired seven years ago.

Construction began on March 13 and since that time the old concrete floor has been removed and crews have started preparing the base material for installation of the insulating layer and the heating floor.

The work requires a six-month closure of the arena.

“There’s some rumors going around that the company’s not going to be working in the summer, they’re taking it off,” said Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff, who is also the chair of the Castlegar Recreation Commission.

“But it is going on five days a week. They’re not working part-time and it will be finished by mid-October.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin also told council that the old arena floor is being reused and will not be headed for a landfill.

RELATED: Castlegar arena closure forces West Kootenay minor lacrosse teams to find new facilities


