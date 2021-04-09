The first students are scheduled to return to Peter Skene Ogden on Sept. 10. (File photo)

Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking assistance in a child exploitation investigation involving a teacher at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary.

Vincent Collins, 33, of 108 Mile Ranch, was arrested April 8 and has been charged with one count of child exploitation, allegedly involving a female youth.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police have been engaged with PSO school administration and School District 27 in relation to what he described as a “fast-moving investigation.”

School District 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark said the district was made aware of the situation yesterday.

“It’s a tough day,” he said. “Obviously this is an ongoing police matter so I’m unable to comment further with regard to that at this time. Our primary concern is just working to provide for the safety of our students and staff.

“We will continue to do our best to make sure we’re supporting people as best as we can.”

100 Mile House RCMP said given Collins’ role as a teacher, they are seeking to identify anyone with additional information and in the interest of public safety. A publication ban is in place to protect the youth.

Collins remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and cite file 2021-1154.

More to come.

100 Mile House

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP

Most Read