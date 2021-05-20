Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Interior Health (IH) announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday (May 20) and has declared a care home outbreak over.

The outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos is now over, with a total of two cases: one resident and one staff member.

The other long-term care facility outbreak at Spring Valley in Kelowna remains ongoing with 47 cases: 35 residents, 12 staff. One more death has been tied to the outbreak, bringing the total to eight.

In total, there have been 11,911 total cases in the IH region since the pandemic began, with 487 active cases. Twenty individuals are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 13 in intensive care.

Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 331 people in hospital and 113 of them in intensive care.

Rates of new cases show a downtrend as vaccinations open up to children aged 12 and up as well. The province announced that parents can bring their children with them to their vaccination appointment and receive their doses as a family.

Registering children under 18 for an appointment is not necessary, but is preferred, Dr. Henry said.

Premier John Horgan stressed that public health orders do not allow for non-essential travel during the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Don’t look for loopholes, don’t look for ways around it,” he said. “Find another way to enjoy the weekend.”

Provincial pandemic restrictions are set to start relaxing starting on Tuesday, May 26.

