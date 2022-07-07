Carbon capture utilization and storage pilot coming to Teck Trail

The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operation in the second half of 2023.

Teck Resources has announced a carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) pilot project is coming to Trail operations.

The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operation in the second half of 2023.

The company says the CCUS pilot supports Teck’s Net-Zero Climate Change Strategy including the goal to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by 33 per cent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This carbon capture pilot is an important step towards our knowledge building for the application of carbon capture, utilization and storage as an emissions reduction solution, as we work to evaluate pathways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operations and achieve our net-zero goal,” Don Lindsay, Teck president and CEO, said in a June 27 news release.

“The pilot also provides us with a technical platform to assist our steelmaking coal customers in materially reducing the carbon intensity of their steel production.”

Teck says the pilot plant will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the acid plant flue gas at the Trail smelter at a rate of three tonnes per day. The pilot project will also evaluate options for the utilization and/or storage of the captured CO2 at Trail operations.

If successful, the project could be scaled up to an industrial CCUS plant with the potential to capture over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per year at Trail operations, the equivalent emissions of more than 20,000 cars.

In the news brief, Teck acknowledged the support of the CleanBC Industry Fund for its funding contribution towards the CCUS Pilot Plant Feasibility Study which was an important step in advancing the pilot.

The CleanBC Industry Fund highlights the alignment between industry and government in achieving Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We’re working with industry leaders through CleanBC to find solutions that reduce emissions, while providing people with secure jobs in the clean economy of the future,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Congratulations to Teck on taking this significant step forward, finding an effective way to decarbonize their Trail operations, and creating new opportunities on our path to net zero emissions.”

What is CCUS?

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is a suite of technologies that capture CO2 from facilities, including industrial or power applications, or directly from the atmosphere. Once the CO2 is captured, it is then compressed and transported to be permanently stored in geological formations underground, such as saline aquifers and oil reservoirs, or used to create products including concrete and low-carbon synthetic fuels. CCUS technologies can deliver ‘negative emissions’ by removing CO2 from the air (direct-air-capture) or from biomass-based energy and storing the CO2.

Read more: FortisBC, Suncor to partner on Port Moody hydrogen pilot project

Read more: #LocalNews

Read more: Letter: Carbon capture: sustainable or scam?



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Carbon captureCity of Trailtech industry