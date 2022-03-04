Capacity Building: NACFOR Donates Lumber to NSS Wood shop Class

Submitted

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest (NACFOR) worked with local contractors to provide milled lumber to the Nakusp Secondary School (NSS) wood shop class.

Contractors included Bud Adair of Shoulda Cutta Wooda, Brian Weatherhead, and Terry Martin Trucking.

The wood shop class brings positive youth experiences to NSS and gives students opportunities to explore careers in design, carpentry, and other future possibilities.

NACFOR was pleased to donate 4000 board feet of milled lumber to the program in 2021, which is about 20 cubic metres.

The value of the donation was approximately $4,000. The lumber was all white pine, which is a local specialty wood (it makes up approximately two per cent of the local wood supply) and specifically good for learning woodworking because it is relatively easy to work with.

The lumber will be used for student learning and wood shop projects at NSS. Students will be able to make projects like tables, chairs, unique games, storage solutions, and other projects. Woodshop teacher Ken Barisoff and students hauled and dry piled the lumber from the mill site at the NACFOR yard to the school, as it was milled.

The NACFOR storage yard, located on Hot Springs Road, has been host to various other community initiatives. Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services previously operated a Community Works Firewood program – a workplace diversity event – out of the log yard, and other educational opportunities like chainsaw training courses, have come out of the NACFOR storage yard. There is potential for other community projects to be operated in the future out of the NACFOR storage yard.

NACFOR stilk accepts donation requests of firewood, supplies or in-kind services. Please visit our website for more information about our Donation Program. https://www.nakuspcommunityforest.com/nacfor-donation-program/.